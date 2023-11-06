The Workers Who Make Your Clothes Want Higher Pay. Who Should Pony Up?
DHAKA, Bangladesh—The armies of people who make clothes for Western brands—some of the lowest-paid factory workers in the world—are protesting for better wages, a fresh sign that the era of ultracheap labor, and ultracheap clothes, on which many companies rely is increasingly under strain.