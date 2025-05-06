The world’s top jet fighter is about to get more expensive
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 May 2025, 05:26 PM IST
SummaryThe U.S. dominates arms exports but some, like the F-35, are reliant on foreign parts that are now subject to tariffs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The F-35 is a symbol of U.S. military and technological might. It is also reliant for more than 80 parts on a little-known company based in a quiet Danish suburb.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less