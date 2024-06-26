Theatre owners' wait for a big release ends with Prabhas-starrer Kalki

“The anticipation for Kalki is particularly high, given the prolonged absence of major releases in Indian cinema since the start of the year. Advance bookings are soaring, with record-breaking pre-sales indicating robust audience interest. Major markets, including metropolitan areas and tier-2 cities, are leading the charge in terms of pre-bookings, reflecting a widespread eagerness to experience the movie on the big screen," Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India, said. Based on current trends and pre-release interest, Sampat said estimates for the opening-day and week are highly optimistic and Cinepolis expects to garner its best ticket sales for the year, driven by strong marketing efforts, a dedicated fan base for the actors, and positive early reviews. The film’s broad appeal is a key factor in this potential success, he added. The diverse star cast, which includes popular actors from various regions, is likely to attract audiences from all over the country.