Theatres struggle to schedule shows as multiple films clash at box office
Summary
- After a long and dry spell, movie theatres across India are struggling with a problem of plenty with multiple films scheduled for release over the next few weeks and several date changes made to avoid clashes that often impact marketing and promotional campaigns.
After a long and dry spell when Hindi films barely hit the screens, movie theatres across India are struggling with a problem of plenty. With many films scheduled for release over the next few weeks, several dates have been changed to avoid clashes with other movies that often impact marketing and promotional campaigns, apart from show timings.