There is more than one way to make green steel

Mr Carneiro, who used to run CBMM, the world’s leading producer of niobium, reckons steel made this way could eventually compete on cost with the conventionally manufactured version, without needing the supporting bureaucracy of subsidies, tariffs and carbon taxes required for direct reduction by hydrogen. Working up from benchtop prototypes, Boston Metal now has a cell close to the size needed for commercial production. It is in discussions with ArcelorMittal and Cleveland-Cliffs, two big steelmakers, about building its first test production facility, probably at an existing American steel plant. On May 30th the International Finance Corporation, an offshoot of the World Bank, said it had invested $20m in Boston Metal.