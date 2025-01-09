There’s a glimmer of hope in 2025 for frustrated jobseekers
SummaryBusiness leaders anticipate hiring more after last year’s uncertainties around politics, AI and the economy.
I’m always talking to hiring managers to understand what drives them to fill jobs or hold off. One recent conversation was too good not to share. Charlie Cain, who runs one of the country’s biggest staffing firms, told me his company filled twice as many human-resources openings for clients in November 2024 as it did in November 2023.
