There’s a glimmer of hope in 2025 for frustrated jobseekers

If you’re an exasperated job seeker reading this skeptically, I can’t blame you. More than 1.6 million of you were out of work and had been hunting for at least six months as of November, 50% more than a couple of years ago. And the share of workers feeling unhappy and stuck in jobs they don’t like is at a 10-year high, according to a recent Gallup survey. So the struggle to land a new white-collar role is real, but there is reason to think more doors of opportunity could open in the near future.