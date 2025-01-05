There’s a traffic jam forming at US rocket launchpads
Roshan Fernandez , Micah Maidenberg , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Jan 2025, 07:01 PM IST
SummaryThe nation’s busiest spaceports are fielding record demand, spurring new efforts to develop launch sites in landlocked states and even at sea.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A traffic jam is forming at U.S. rocket-launch sites.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less