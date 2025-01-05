There’s a traffic jam forming at US rocket launchpads

Developing new launch facilities along coastal areas is difficult, as locals often worry about disruptions and noise. A proposal to develop a new launch site along the coast in southeast Georgia unraveled a couple of years ago amid public opposition. Nearly two decades ago, a spaceport in Oklahoma became the first inland site to receive an FAA license for plane-based spaceflights, where an aircraft would ferry a rocket to a high altitude before the rocket detaches to fly to space. The site has yet to conduct a launch. Officials at the spaceport have commissioned a study to determine how to safely launch rockets over land.