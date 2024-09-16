These millionaires can afford their dream home. They’re renting instead. | Mint

These millionaires can afford their dream home. They’re renting instead.
Gina Heeb , Paul Overberg , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Sep 2024, 03:39 PM IST
SummaryWhile still relatively small in number, millionaire renters in the U.S. are on the rise, a reflection of how the calculus around homeownership has changed for even the wealthiest in the U.S.
George Goognin, the millionaire founder of a fintech startup, moved to the U.S. two years ago from Russia. He planned to rent while he searched for a place to buy in Silicon Valley. But after a monthslong househunt, he saw nothing he liked. So he moved on.
