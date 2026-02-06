They came for its riches, but big business is souring on South Africa
Alexandra Wexler , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Feb 2026, 04:36 pm IST
Summary
The corporate exodus is accelerating, propelled by a toxic cocktail of corruption, lawlessness and poor infrastructure.
JOHANNESBURG—The corporate exodus from what was supposed to be Africa’s breakout economy is accelerating, propelled by a toxic cocktail of corruption, lawlessness and poor infrastructure.
