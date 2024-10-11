They’re desperate for work—and being brutally open about it
Ann-Marie Alcántara , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Oct 2024, 09:46 AM IST
SummaryJob seekers are putting pink banners and the word #Desperate on their LinkedIn profiles.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
People aren’t just #OpenToWork on LinkedIn. Now some job seekers are plain #Desperate.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less