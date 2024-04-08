Think Tesla is in trouble? Pity even more its wannabe EV rivals
The Economist 8 min read 08 Apr 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Summary
- A fleet of electric-car startups is struggling to stay in business
In recent months Tesla has had a bumpy ride. In January the electric-vehicle (EV) pioneer warned that growth would be “notably lower" this year, as motorists’ enthusiasm for battery power loses charge. The same month it had to suspend most production at its giant factory near Berlin because of supply disruptions caused by turmoil in the Red Sea. Its market share in China, the world’s biggest EV market, is falling as it fends off cheaper local competition, especially from BYD, which late last year briefly eclipsed Tesla as the world’s biggest EV-maker.
