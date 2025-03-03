Industry
Third-party vehicle insurance: Insurers in distress over three-year rate pause
Anshika Kayastha 4 min read 03 Mar 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Summary
- India’s insurance regulator hasn’t changed the policy rates for third-party vehicle insurance for nearly three years, even to adjust for inflation. Insurance companies now say they might instead chose to focus on other segments that make more business sense.
Mumbai: General insurers issuing third-party vehicle insurance policies are grappling with rising underwriting costs as inflation and a near three-year pause on rate hikes eat into their business.
