This car aficionado revived the hybrid-EV debate; focus now turns to UP’s policy
SummaryPiyush Bhutani, a businessman from Prayagraj, became a champion of hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh after he got a court order to waive road tax on them. But the electric vehicle lobby isn't happy about that.
The debate over which automotive technology should get government incentives—battery electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids—is far from settled. And now, a 58-year-old automobile aficionado who has bought over 100 cars in Prayagraj, has ended up becoming an unwitting champion of hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh.