This New York House just got sold for $17.77 million; what’s so special about it? Check details

A 9,000 square feet house in New York's East Hampton recently got sold for $17.77 million, breaking a record for the town’s Northwest Woods section. The modernist building, known as the Bar House, is named after the two bar-like structures stacked in perpendicular style to form an L-shaped structure.

Real estate firm Brown Harris Stevens agent David Tenenbaum, who got the buyers, said that the deal broke a local record for the house located between Sag Harbor and Springs, New York Post said in an exclusive report.

Bar House: What's so special? The house is made of glass and steel, with floor to ceiling windows wrapping it up. A section of the house provides treetop views of the landscape and acts as a cover for the outdoor living space adorned with lights.

The terrace of this section has a fireplace with an open kitchen that boasts of a pizza oven, a sink, a refrigerator, an ice maker, a built-in grill and a dining area, the publication wrote.

A curvilinear structure around the corner holds up the end of the bar that has an S-curve entrance that leads up to an interior bathroom. Two outdoor showers increase the beauty outside.

This section overlooks a 60-feet pool.

The other bar The other section of the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, two half-bathroom house is a one-storeyed building.

The large living area in this section has 12-feet ceilings, bluestone floors, a double-sided fireplace and a kitchen with marble countertops. This section also contains two bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and laundry, power and mud rooms.

The property is “sited on almost 13 acres, and it’s surrounded by 500 acres of East Hampton town preserve,” the real estate agent was quoted as saying by New York Post.

A special bath Designer of the Bar House, Audrey Matlock, detailed about a special bathroom setup in the dwelling.

The second-story-wing master bathroom, perhaps the most unusual element of the house, has an open space where the floor performs a special task.

“The ceiling has two large shower heads that are embedded … they don’t project down at all,” Matlock was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

The water just drains from into a pan below the floor.

“You just stand in the room and take a shower,” the architect said.