Thomas Cook India, SOTC sign MoU with Saudi Tourism Authority

NEW DELHI: Thomas Cook India, a travel services company and its group company, SOTC Travel, have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination. The collaboration intends to focus on building awareness and increasing visibility for the destination in the high potential India market.
The partnership will leverage their diverse segments, including leisure and B-leisure, coupled with the companies’ omnichannel clicks and bricks model – the companies’ retail presence pan India, portals, holidays apps, virtual holiday stores and call centre etc.
In an initiative to create visibility and inspire demand for Saudi Arabia as tourist destination, the MoU between Thomas Cook, SOTC, and Saudi Tourism Authority intends to focus on content curation, product development and a joint marketing campaign across media platforms.
Thomas Cook India and SOTC’s product portfolio will extend across ready-to-book holidays and personalised programs across value tours, affordable luxury and premium holidays.
Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays at MICE, Visa for Thomas Cook India said, “Saudi is an unexplored and exciting new destination that offers much opportunity for the Indian traveller. We are delighted to collaborate with the Saudi Tourism Authority to create visibility and awareness for the destination. Our aim is to provide our customers with distinctive Saudi experiences that appeal to our diversity of segments from families, couples, millennials/young professionals to our B-leisure segments."
Daniel D’souza, president and country head, Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “Traveller preferences have evolved in the new normal and our data indicates strong consumer interest for new/untapped destinations and Saudi hence offers exciting potential…We look forward to an enriching partnership as we unveil the beauty and depth of Saudi."
Alhasan Aldabbagh, chief markets officer, APAC, Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “Saudi is on an incredible journey of transformation with tourism at the forefront and as the world continues to open up, we remain committed to building the world’s biggest new destination…This partnership is critical in helping us achieve our ambitious tourism goals, unlocking opportunities for growth, for our partners, as we increase destination awareness, develop products and drive inbound visitation amongst the Indian traveller."