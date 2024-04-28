The fund will invest up to ₹ 50 crore in seed stage startups, targeting companies with ₹ 5 crore turnover, said A. Velumani.

Bengaluru: Thyrocare founder Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani has joined forces with Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) and Magnifiq Capital Trust to invest up to ₹50 crore in Indian startups.

As part of the initiative, Velumani aims to not only provide financial backing, but also mentorship to promising startups, according to a statement issued by YEA on Sunday.

With his wealth of experience and expertise, Velumani plans to handpick seed-stage startups with considerable growth potential, and target entities with at least ₹5 crore in turnover, he said in an interview with Mint.

However, Velumani is not looking to increase the size of his investment in view of the lack of viable opportunities, considering that 90% of startups are yet to achieve the desired scale, he added.

Velumani shot to fame following Thyrocare's public listing in 2016. Nearly 26 years after its inception, PharmEasy's parent company acquired a 66% stake in Thyrocare for around ₹4,546 crore in 2021.

When asked about the current synergies between the two entities, Velumani refrained from commenting. Thyrocare's shares rose by 46% over the past year to ₹651 apiece.

For the past two years, Velumani has been mentoring small business owners, as he believes that in today's landscape, monetary investments alone may not yield optimal returns. "We need a combination of money, wisdom and expertise to get returns. So, if I invest, I also want to mentor them as it is the safest way to reduce failures and enhance returns."

Established in 2012, YEA, serves as a hub for innovators and business leaders. It is dedicated to nurturing an ecosystem conducive to growth, mentorship, and collaboration, as well as facilitating access to valuable resources, knowledge, and networks.

‘New fund marks a milestone’ "This new fund marks a milestone in our journey to foster innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Over the past decade, YEA has been pivotal in supporting startups through investments and mentorship, and with this initiative, we aim to further amplify our impact on India’s startup landscape," said YEA president Subhakar Alapati.

YEA's past investments include premium beermaker Bira 91 and consumer electronics brand Boat. Comprising first- and second-generation entrepreneurs, the members receive guidance from seasoned leaders from diverse industries, each with unique expertise.

