Business News/ Industry / Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer film to have bumper collection of 40 crore on Diwali
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer film to have bumper collection of ₹40 crore on Diwali

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Maneesh Sharma directed film starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is expected to earn around ₹40 crore on its opening day.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Trade analyst Atul Mohan said that the film may collect around ₹35 crore to ₹40 crore at the Box Office on its opening day.
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Trade analyst Atul Mohan said that the film may collect around 35 crore to 40 crore at the Box Office on its opening day. (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif was released in theatres today, November 12. The film's release date coincides with the festival of Diwali, also a weekend. Maneesh Sharma-directed film was released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D and 4DX.

Box Office collection

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, Tiger 3 may earn 40 crore net in India on the first day of its release. Bollywood Hungama claimed that the film will rake in 35 crore on its opening day. Tiger 3, also starring Emraan Hashmi opened its window for advance booking on 5 November.

Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe series after 'Ek The Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai".

Tiger 3's advance booking

The film amassed 22.97 crores in advance booking, across all formats and languages, with the sale of over 8.77 lakh tickets, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. In the Hindi category, the 2D format proved to be the most popular and grossed around 21. 49 crore with a corresponding ticket sale of 8.2 lakh tickets.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh provided an update on the box office collection of Tiger 3 on Sunday, with figures recorded at 12:30 pm. According to his report, the film collected 8.75 crore at PVR Inox chain, while Cinepolis contributed 2.10 crore to the total, resulting in an overall collection of 10.85 crore.

As reported by Mint earlier, Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said that the action-dram Yash Raj Films production, Tiger 3 might earn around 40 crore on Day 1.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in a post on X said, “Megastar Salman Khan as RAW agent steals the show."

Also read: Tiger 3 advance box office collection: Salman Khan's film already made 15 crore before release, report claims

 

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said that ‘Tiger 3’ may collect around 35 crore to 40 crore at the Box Office on its opening day as indicated by 'decent' advance sales.

Mohan further said "Not many people will go to theatres to watch it. However, if the buzz around the movie is good then it will do exceedingly well from Monday onwards. The film might open at 35-40 crore and it may continue to do more business as it's a holiday period."

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel in apost on X said, “At Box office front film can do great business."

Also read: Tiger 3: 'Counting on you to protect our spoilers,' Salman Khan urges audience ahead of movie release

The Aditya Chopra production, Tiger 3, cast includes Salman Khan Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in added cameo.

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:25 PM IST
