Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Maneesh Sharma directed film starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is expected to earn around ₹40 crore on its opening day.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif was released in theatres today, November 12. The film's release date coincides with the festival of Diwali, also a weekend. Maneesh Sharma-directed film was released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D and 4DX.

Box Office collection According to film industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, Tiger 3 may earn ₹40 crore net in India on the first day of its release. Bollywood Hungama claimed that the film will rake in ₹35 crore on its opening day. Tiger 3, also starring Emraan Hashmi opened its window for advance booking on 5 November.

Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe series after 'Ek The Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai".

Tiger 3's advance booking The film amassed ₹22.97 crores in advance booking, across all formats and languages, with the sale of over 8.77 lakh tickets, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. In the Hindi category, the 2D format proved to be the most popular and grossed around ₹21. 49 crore with a corresponding ticket sale of 8.2 lakh tickets.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh provided an update on the box office collection of Tiger 3 on Sunday, with figures recorded at 12:30 pm. According to his report, the film collected ₹8.75 crore at PVR Inox chain, while Cinepolis contributed ₹2.10 crore to the total, resulting in an overall collection of ₹10.85 crore.

As reported by Mint earlier, Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said that the action-dram Yash Raj Films production, Tiger 3 might earn around ₹40 crore on Day 1.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in a post on X said, “Megastar Salman Khan as RAW agent steals the show."

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said that 'Tiger 3' may collect around ₹35 crore to ₹40 crore at the Box Office on its opening day as indicated by 'decent' advance sales.

Mohan further said "Not many people will go to theatres to watch it. However, if the buzz around the movie is good then it will do exceedingly well from Monday onwards. The film might open at ₹35-40 crore and it may continue to do more business as it's a holiday period."

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel in apost on X said, “At Box office front film can do great business."

The Aditya Chopra production, Tiger 3, cast includes Salman Khan Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in added cameo.

