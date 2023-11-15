comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 15 2023 13:17:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.45 2.07%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 389.95 2.16%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 585.7 0.75%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.2 -0.99%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 940.55 0.64%
Business News/ Industry / Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan starrer film enters 150 crore club with bumper collection post Diwali
Back Back

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan starrer film enters ₹150 crore club with bumper collection post Diwali

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 3: ‘Tiger 3’ becomes the third Hindi film to cross ₹100 crore mark in just two days of its release.

Salman Khan's film 'Tiger 3' crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just two days of its release, making it the third Hindi film of 2023 to achieve this milestone. Premium
Salman Khan's film 'Tiger 3' crossed the 100 crore mark in just two days of its release, making it the third Hindi film of 2023 to achieve this milestone.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 3: 'Tiger 3', an action-drama packed film starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif, was released in theatres on November 12 and registered the biggest opening in the international market and has surpassed 150 crore mark in the domestic market. 

The film's release date coincided with the festival of Diwali and Sunday. Hence, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film collection performed better on the second day than on the first day of its release.

Also read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan starrer outperforms, breaks records as biggest opener for the actor

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far raked in 150 crore gross in India in three days of its release. On its opening day, the film raked in 44.5 crore which is the highest for Salman Khan's film so far. Tiger 3 earned 59 crore on the second day of its release, according to Sacnilk estimates and on its third day, the film amassed 42.5 crore. This brings the worldwide collection to 179.05 crore with an overall Hindi Occupancy of 33.54% in theatres on November 14. 

Also read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film opens with a bang, earns 44 crore on Diwali

 

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan in a social media post on X said, “Tiger 3 has sold a record 14,58,301 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 3rd day." Across India the film collected 37.29 crore gross on Day 3 claimed Vijayabalan. He further mentioned, "SalmanKhan starrer has now breached Rs150 cr mark in the domestic market with just 3 days of run."

Also read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan starrer outperforms, breaks records as biggest opener for the actor

 

Film industry analyst, Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X pointed out that ‘Tiger 3’ is the third Hindi film to cross 100 mark in two days of its release. He stated, “The 2-day total now crosses 100 cr mark, it’s the third Hindi film [in 2023] to hit century in 2 days / 48 hours: Pathaan [Jan], Jawan [Sept] and now Tiger3 [Nov]." This action-drama is Salman’s 17th movie to cross the 100 crore net mark.

Salman Khan starrer film is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe series after 'Ek Thaa Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film “Tiger Zinda Hai."

The Aditya Chopra production under the banner Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3, cast includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in added cameo. The film was released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 01:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App