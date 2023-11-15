Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 3: 'Tiger 3', an action-drama packed film starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif, was released in theatres on November 12 and registered the biggest opening in the international market and has surpassed ₹150 crore mark in the domestic market.

The film's release date coincided with the festival of Diwali and Sunday. Hence, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film collection performed better on the second day than on the first day of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far raked in ₹150 crore gross in India in three days of its release. On its opening day, the film raked in ₹44.5 crore which is the highest for Salman Khan's film so far. Tiger 3 earned ₹59 crore on the second day of its release, according to Sacnilk estimates and on its third day, the film amassed ₹42.5 crore. This brings the worldwide collection to ₹179.05 crore with an overall Hindi Occupancy of 33.54% in theatres on November 14.