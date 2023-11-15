Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 3: ‘Tiger 3’ becomes the third Hindi film to cross ₹100 crore mark in just two days of its release.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 3: 'Tiger 3', an action-drama packed film starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif, was released in theatres on November 12 and registered the biggest opening in the international market and has surpassed ₹150 crore mark in the domestic market.

The film's release date coincided with the festival of Diwali and Sunday. Hence, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film collection performed better on the second day than on the first day of its release.

Also read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan starrer outperforms, breaks records as biggest opener for the actor According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far raked in ₹150 crore gross in India in three days of its release. On its opening day, the film raked in ₹44.5 crore which is the highest for Salman Khan's film so far. Tiger 3 earned ₹59 crore on the second day of its release, according to Sacnilk estimates and on its third day, the film amassed ₹42.5 crore. This brings the worldwide collection to ₹179.05 crore with an overall Hindi Occupancy of 33.54% in theatres on November 14.

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan in a social media post on X said, “Tiger 3 has sold a record 14,58,301 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 3rd day." Across India the film collected ₹37.29 crore gross on Day 3 claimed Vijayabalan. He further mentioned, "SalmanKhan starrer has now breached Rs150 cr mark in the domestic market with just 3 days of run."

Film industry analyst, Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X pointed out that ‘Tiger 3’ is the third Hindi film to cross ₹100 mark in two days of its release. He stated, “The 2-day total now crosses ₹100 cr mark, it’s the third Hindi film [in 2023] to hit century in 2 days / 48 hours: Pathaan [Jan], Jawan [Sept] and now Tiger3 [Nov]." This action-drama is Salman’s 17th movie to cross the ₹100 crore net mark.

Salman Khan starrer film is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe series after 'Ek Thaa Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film “Tiger Zinda Hai."

The Aditya Chopra production under the banner Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3, cast includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in added cameo. The film was released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.

