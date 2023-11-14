Tiger 3 Box Office collection: Salman Khan starrer outperforms on Day 2, breaks records as biggest opener for the actor
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Maneesh Sharma helmed film had the biggest opening in the international market and earned ₹102.02 crore net in India so far.
Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif was released in theatres on November 12 and registered the biggest opening in the International market.
In another post Adarsh also claimed that ‘Tiger 3’ is the biggest opener for Salman Khan so far, followed by ‘Bharat,’ ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,’ 'Sultan' and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai.’ Manobala Vijayabalan another film trade analyst gave organic box office numbers for Day 1.
In Indian Box Office, ‘Tiger 3 ranks third in the list of biggest openers with ’Jawan' leading the pack, as per Vijayabalan post.
In terms of the world's biggest openers Tiger 3 ranks fifth, according to a social media post by trade analyst Sumit Kadel.
Salman Khan starrer film is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe series after 'Ek Thaa Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film “Tiger Zinda Hai."
The Aditya Chopra production, Tiger 3, cast includes Salman Khan Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in an added cameo. The film was released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.
