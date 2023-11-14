Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Tiger 3 Box Office collection: Salman Khan starrer outperforms on Day 2, breaks records as biggest opener for the actor

Tiger 3 Box Office collection: Salman Khan starrer outperforms on Day 2, breaks records as biggest opener for the actor

Livemint ,Edited By Fareha Naaz

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Maneesh Sharma helmed film had the biggest opening in the international market and earned 102.02 crore net in India so far.

Tiger 3, the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe series, has emerged as the biggest opener for Salman Khan in the international markets

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif was released in theatres on November 12 and registered the biggest opening in the International market.

The film's release date coincided with the festival of Diwali, also a weekend. Hence, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film collection outperformed on the second day than on the day of its release.

Also read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer film to have bumper collection of 40 crore on Diwali

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, Tiger 3 may earn 40 crore net in India on the first day of its release. Bollywood Hungama claimed that the film will rake in 35 crore on its opening day. Tiger 3, also starring Emraan Hashmi opened its window for booking on 5 November.

Also read: Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' hits silver screen today, audience says 'best action movie of all time', check tweets

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far raked in 102.02 crore net in India. On its opening day, the film raked in 44.5 which is the highest for Salman Khan's film so far. Tiger 3 raked in 57.52 crore on the second day of its release, according to Sacnilk estimates with an overall Hindi Occupancy of 48.62% in theatres on November 13.

Film industry analyst, Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X said that ‘Tiger 3’ is the 'biggest opener ever' in International markets as it amassed the highest box office collection on Day 1. He presented collection data from overseas markets and the rest of the world.

In another post Adarsh also claimed that ‘Tiger 3’ is the biggest opener for Salman Khan so far, followed by ‘Bharat,’ ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,’ 'Sultan' and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai.’ Manobala Vijayabalan another film trade analyst gave organic box office numbers for Day 1.

In Indian Box Office, ‘Tiger 3 ranks third in the list of biggest openers with ’Jawan' leading the pack, as per Vijayabalan post.

In terms of the world's biggest openers Tiger 3 ranks fifth, according to a social media post by trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Salman Khan starrer film is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe series after 'Ek Thaa Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film “Tiger Zinda Hai."

Also read: Tiger 3: ‘Counting on you to protect our spoilers,’ Salman Khan urges audience ahead of movie release

The Aditya Chopra production, Tiger 3, cast includes Salman Khan Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in an added cameo. The film was released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.