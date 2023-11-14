Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Maneesh Sharma helmed film had the biggest opening in the international market and earned ₹102.02 crore net in India so far.

Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif was released in theatres on November 12 and registered the biggest opening in the International market.

The film's release date coincided with the festival of Diwali, also a weekend. Hence, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film collection outperformed on the second day than on the day of its release.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, Tiger 3 may earn ₹40 crore net in India on the first day of its release. Bollywood Hungama claimed that the film will rake in ₹35 crore on its opening day. Tiger 3, also starring Emraan Hashmi opened its window for booking on 5 November.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far raked in ₹102.02 crore net in India. On its opening day, the film raked in ₹44.5 which is the highest for Salman Khan's film so far. Tiger 3 raked in ₹57.52 crore on the second day of its release, according to Sacnilk estimates with an overall Hindi Occupancy of 48.62% in theatres on November 13.

Film industry analyst, Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X said that ‘Tiger 3’ is the 'biggest opener ever' in International markets as it amassed the highest box office collection on Day 1. He presented collection data from overseas markets and the rest of the world.

In another post Adarsh also claimed that 'Tiger 3' is the biggest opener for Salman Khan so far, followed by 'Bharat,' 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,' 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.' Manobala Vijayabalan another film trade analyst gave organic box office numbers for Day 1.

In Indian Box Office, ‘Tiger 3 ranks third in the list of biggest openers with ’Jawan' leading the pack, as per Vijayabalan post.

In terms of the world's biggest openers Tiger 3 ranks fifth, according to a social media post by trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Salman Khan starrer film is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe series after 'Ek Thaa Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai."

The Aditya Chopra production, Tiger 3, cast includes Salman Khan Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in an added cameo. The film was released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.

