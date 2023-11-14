comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 13 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.95 0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581.35 0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 934.65 -0.8%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.6 0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,489.15 -0.73%
Business News/ Industry / Tiger 3 vs Jawan: Salman or Shah Rukh, who is the leading Bollywood ‘Khan’ at the box office?
Back Back

Tiger 3 vs Jawan: Salman or Shah Rukh, who is the leading Bollywood ‘Khan’ at the box office?

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

'Tiger 3' is the biggest opener ever in international markets while 'Jawan' still leads opening day collection at Indian Box Office with ₹75 crore

Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 collection fared better on the second day than on the day of its release while Jawan collection slumped by a big margin on Day 2.Premium
Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 collection fared better on the second day than on the day of its release while Jawan collection slumped by a big margin on Day 2.

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif was released in theatres on November 12 and registered the biggest opening in the International market.

Also read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan starrer outperforms, breaks records as biggest opener for the actor

Tiger 3 release date coincided with the festival of Diwali, also a weekend. Hence, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film collection fared better on the second day than on the day of its release.

Also read: Tiger 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer film to have bumper collection of 40 crore on Diwali

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in 102.02 crore net in India in two days of its release while Jawan raked in 128.23 crore . On its opening day, Tiger 3 raked in 44.5 crore which is the highest for Salman Khan's film so far while Jawan which premiered on September 7 achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of 75 crore. Tiger 3 raked in 57.52 crore on the second day of its release and surpassed Jawan's Day 2 collection of 53.23 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Also read: Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' hits silver screen today, audience says 'best action movie of all time', check tweets

Film industry analyst, Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X said that ‘Tiger 3’ is the 'biggest opener ever' in International markets as it amassed 41.66 crore which is the highest box office collection on Day 1. 

In another post Adarsh also claimed that ‘Tiger 3’ is the biggest opener for Salman Khan so far, followed by ‘Bharat,’ ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,’ 'Sultan' and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai.’ 

According to a social media post by trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Tiger 3 ranks fifth in terms of biggest worldwide openers of 2023.

Manobala Vijayabalan another film trade analyst gave organic box office numbers for Day 1. As per Vijayabalan's post, at Indian Box Office, ‘Tiger 3 ranks third in the list of biggest openers with ’Jawan' leading the pack. Tiger 3 minted 94 crore at the worldwide box office while SRK's Jawan raked in 129.06 crore at the global box office on its first day.

Also read: Tiger 3: ‘Counting on you to protect our spoilers,’ Salman Khan urges audience ahead of movie release

Salman Khan starrer film is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe series which collected 183.39 crore in two days at the worldwide box office while Atlee directorial Jawan minted 240 crore.

Tiger 3 is an Aditya Chopra production whose cast includes Salman Khan Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan are in added cameos. Tiger Zinda Hai's sequel was released in various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App