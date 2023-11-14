Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif was released in theatres on November 12 and registered the biggest opening in the International market.

Tiger 3 release date coincided with the festival of Diwali, also a weekend. Hence, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film collection fared better on the second day than on the day of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹102.02 crore net in India in two days of its release while Jawan raked in ₹128.23 crore . On its opening day, Tiger 3 raked in ₹44.5 crore which is the highest for Salman Khan's film so far while Jawan which premiered on September 7 achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore. Tiger 3 raked in ₹57.52 crore on the second day of its release and surpassed Jawan's Day 2 collection of ₹53.23 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Film industry analyst, Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X said that ‘Tiger 3’ is the 'biggest opener ever' in International markets as it amassed ₹41.66 crore which is the highest box office collection on Day 1.