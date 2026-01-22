Tiger Global ruling may complicate tax insurance for M&As, caution advisers
After a Supreme Court ruling on Tiger Global's capital gains tax liability, insurance firms may tighten scrutiny on M&A deals, raising premiums and imposing stricter terms. This landmark decision could reshape insurance for tax liabilities in future transactions.
Insurers may not readily offer tax liability insurance for merger and acquisition (M&A) deals and will subject them to stricter scrutiny given the risks of retrospective taxes, consulting and law firms cautioned, days after the Supreme Court ruled that Tiger Global must pay capital gains tax on its Flipkart share sale years ago.