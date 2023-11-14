TikTok is wading into South-East Asia’s e-commerce wars
Summary
- Battered incumbents brace for a costly fight
IN MARCH TikTok’S chief executive, Shou Zi Chew, faced angry lawmakers in Washington, who grilled him for five hours on topics ranging from misinformation to mental health. A threat of a ban in America, the short-video app’s largest market, looms large. Other Western governments are making similar noises. TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese firm called ByteDance, has already been locked out of India, another big market, since 2020 on grounds of national security.