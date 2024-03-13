Tile makers see meagre gains from recent gas price cuts

MUMBAI :Tile manufacturers have warned that the recent gas price cuts by city gas distribution (CGD) companies like Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd and Gujarat Gas Ltd are unlikely to result into significant margin gains for them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gas accounts for a significant portion of the overall expenses for tile makers.

So, lower gas prices should be a reprieve for tile manufacturers such as Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics, which use it to fuel their kilns. But tile makers have advised caution as the advantage may not be substantial. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashok Kajaria, chairman and managing director of Kajaria Ceramics, told Mint that gas cost is 25% of its total production cost. “But the recent price reductions are barely meaningful when compared to the 17% price hike by Gujarat Gas Ltd since August 2023," he said. Mahanagar Gas and Indraprastha Gas both reduced prices by ₹2.5 per kg each on the back of the recent softening of LNG prices, while Gujarat Gas cut its Morbi industrial prices by ₹3.9 per standard cubic metre (scm). Morbi is a hub for tile makers.

Nilesh Jetpariya, the former president of Morbi Ceramic Association, said that the recent price reduction would not have a major impact. He highlighted that Gujarat Gas cut prices by a mere ₹3.9 per standard cubic metre (scm), much lower than the anticipated ₹10.

Jetpariya went on to explain that “a substantial reduction would require manufacturers to pass it on to customers. Since the cut is small, it can be absorbed which would lead to better profitability for tile manufacturers". Yet, he believes, more price cuts are on the cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yet, Kajaria is still sticking to his guidance of about 7% volume growth for the March quarter and 15-17% earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin in FY25.

The company registered a 6% growth in sales volume during the December quarter, whereas its consolidated Ebitda margin stood at 15.81% in the nine months to 31 December, 2023.

Meanwhile, tile makers have said that the slowdown in tile exports could lead to a rise in domestic supply of tiles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In their recent earnings calls, both the major players--Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics--highlighted a slowdown in exports. “Our exports have slowed down after October 2023, with the issues prevalent in the Suez Canal, leading to uncertainty in the region and sudden spurt in an ocean freight," Kajaria Ceramics said in its earnings call. Yet, both the players were quick to add that the decline in exports could be a temporary blip.

The wider perception is that some of the exports sales might shift towards fulfilling domestic market demand. But there could be some hiccups.

Although there is a modest increase in the possibility of diversion of some production capacity from exports to domestic, a significant diversion is unlikely, said Achal Lohade, an analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities. “That is due to the lack of national distribution network for most of the Morbi producers and extended working capital requirements for domestic sales. Also, customers are increasingly preferring branded tiles over unbranded tiles," he explained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the competitive landscape also looks intense, particularly from the scaling up of players like Varmora, Simpolo, and Sunhearrt.

