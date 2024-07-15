Bought a flat in a stressed real estate project? Here’s how long you've to wait
Summary
- In the last five years, the Nifty Realty Index has shot up nearly 300%. The shares of some companies—Puravankara, Brigade Enterprises, Prestige Estates Projects—have been on a tear. Residential sales are booming. But for many homebuyers, the pain is far from over.
Bengaluru: Puneet Parashar, a happiness consultant, has had to endure much sorrow over the last decade. In 2011, he booked a three-bedroom apartment for ₹76 lakh in the erstwhile Amrapali Group’s ‘HeartBeat City’ township in Noida. Parashar was supposed to get possession of his home in 2014 but the project stalled in 2013.
In 2019, just before the pandemic, state-owned construction corporation NBCC (India) Ltd was appointed by the Supreme Court to take over the task of completing 24 projects of the group and eventually commenced the job. Parashar, who has been living on rent in Noida all these years, now says he could receive possession of his apartment by December.
“We expect a few months of delay, so the December deadline may not be met. Even then, at least we can see that the project is nearing completion," he said, anticipating a happy ending to his tale.
Parashar’s apartment is one of 38,000 residential units that NBCC had undertaken to complete. So far, 21,000 flats have been completed and the handover process is currently ongoing. The state-owned enterprise hopes to complete the remaining 17,000 apartments by March 2025.