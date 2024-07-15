Bought a flat in a stressed real estate project? Here’s how long you've to wait

While NBCC has done an admirable job in completing Amrapali’s projects, it had to overcome multiple challenges along the way, including on the funding front, which could make other private developers think twice. “Construction tenders were awarded to contractors during covid, but work was impacted due to the restrictions. There were concerns about where the funding would come from given the scale of construction. When we started, we thought it would be as challenging as the size of a lake. But as it progressed, it took on the size of a river, then a sea, and finally, an ocean," said NBCC chairman and managing director K.P. Mahadevaswamy.