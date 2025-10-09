The town that won’t give up: Inside Tiruppur’s fight to survive the tariff storm
N Madhavan 9 min read 09 Oct 2025, 05:01 pm IST
Summary
Trump’s tariffs, slapped on Indian textiles, have made exports uncompetitive. But, in India’s knitwear capital, there is no doom and gloom yet. Exporters are offering deep discounts to retain orders. But, the ability of the largely small-sized exporters to bear the loss is limited.
Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu: It was not easy for N.C. John Garments Pvt. Ltd, a tiny textile manufacturer with ₹30 crore in revenue, to become a supplier to Walt Disney Company. Negotiations stretched for over three years; many apparel samples were exchanged. The company’s sustainable manufacturing efforts worked in the end—it uses natural and recycled raw material and operates its plant entirely on renewable energy.
