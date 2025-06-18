Last man in, first man out? Top execs prefer to stay than jump jobs
Chaos over tariffs and conflicts has made many companies unsure of demand, and senior executives sensing the uncertainty are choosing to stay put. This comes after a season of muted performance appraisals.
Top executives have turned jittery about switching jobs at a time of uncertainty, headhunters at top recruitment firms said, preferring stability to the risks of a new workplace. Consequently, hiring timelines are lengthening, as potential candidates drag feet since they don't want to be the 'last man, first out' in a new role.