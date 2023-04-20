Top QSR firms to invest ₹5800 cr, add 2,300 stores in two-year expansion drive, says Icra2 min read 20 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM IST
- The expansion strategy will target large and small cities alike, capitalizing on increased affordability and consumer demand for fast food.
New Delhi: India's top quick-service restaurant (QSR) companies are poised to add approximately 2,300 stores between FY23 and FY25, fueled by an estimated ₹5,800 crore capital expenditure, according to a recent note by ratings firm Icra Ltd.
