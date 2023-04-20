Jubilant FoodWorks has announced its intention to open 250 Domino's pizza chain stores in India within the next 12-18 months, with a planned ₹900 crore capex. The company also aims to expand its Popeyes chain nationwide, targeting 3,000 Domino's stores in the medium term. Westlife Foodworld, operator of McDonald's outlets in south and west India, revealed plans to add 250-300 stores, primarily in small towns, over the next five years. The firm expects to double sales to over ₹4,000 crore, investing ₹1,400 crore towards network expansion, store re-imaging, and technology advancements.