Govt discussing a 5-year plan to develop India’s tourism potential
Summary
- The dates and announcement timelines of the scheme’s roll-out and campaign launch are still being discussed.
- The plan, which is being deliberated at various levels and departments of the government including the tourism ministry, aims to achieve its targets by 2029-30.
New Delhi: A blueprint to spruce up India’s tourism industry is in the works. The Centre is preparing a five-year plan to develop about 100 tourist destinations to global standards, and position them according to their individual potential, according to two officials close to the discussions.