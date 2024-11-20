Govt discussing a 5-year plan to develop India’s tourism potential

New Delhi: A blueprint to spruce up India’s tourism industry is in the works. The Centre is preparing a five-year plan to develop about 100 tourist destinations to global standards, and position them according to their individual potential, according to two officials close to the discussions.

“We may take up about 30 destinations in the first phase, where a campaign will be started," the first official said, requesting not to be identified, adding that the campaign would target basics like cleanliness, hygiene and tourist safety.

“The destinations will be distributed across all segments of tourism and will target a substantial improvement in visas, customs and immigration experience across key airports to begin with," the official added.

The two officials said that the dates and announcement timelines of the scheme’s roll-out and campaign launch are still being discussed. The plan, which is being deliberated at various levels and departments of the government including the tourism ministry, aims to achieve its targets by 2029-30.

The development comes in the backdrop of India drawing up an ambitious goal to build a $3-trillion tourism economy and attract 100 million foreign visitors annually by 2047 as part of the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative. In 2023, India saw 9.23 million foreign tourists, and the current size of the tourism economy is ₹2.3 trillion (about $28 billion), according to data from the Economic Survey 2023-24.

Also read | Leela's IPO is a bet that luxury tourism in India is just getting started

The Centre also wants to make India the world’s third largest in terms of tourism’s contribution to the GDP. Currently, India is sixth on that list, according to data that the government analysed on the basis of GDP data of various countries. At the top is the US, followed by China, Germany, Japan and Italy. Almost all (95%) of India’s tourism revenue comes from domestic tourists.

The second official cited above, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that at a later stage, the Centre would hire global experts and prepare focused plans for the 100 destinations. The larger plan will encompass various elements to target solutions depending on the potential of a tourism destination.

In 2023, India saw 9.23 million foreign tourists, and the current size of the tourism economy is ₹ 2.3 trillion (about $28 billion).

“For instance, a destination that can be developed for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) will be developed mainly to meet the needs of that segment," the second official said, adding that the other key tourism segments are adventure, cruise tourism and medical wellness.

Queries sent to the Press Information Bureau, the Centre's media department, and the external affairs ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response till press time.

Industry hopeful

Industry executives are positive about the development. “Tourism cannot be developed without all hands on board and, in that regard, it is a move in the right direction," said Ajay Prakash, president of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) and board member of Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH).

Prakash added that one key focus area should be cleanliness. “If the word gets out that India is a clean country now, it will witness a surge in tourists landing on it shores," he said.

Also read | Deep Kalra’s prescription for reviving Indian tourism faster includes a ₹2,000-cr annual bill

Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of travel portal EaseMyTrip, said the plan is a groundbreaking initiative. “Such a comprehensive approach, focusing on tailoring destinations to their unique strengths, reflects an unprecedented commitment to boosting the tourism sector," he said.

“Prioritizing areas like infrastructure, hygiene, and safety, along with engaging global experts for focused planning, shows a forward movement in tourism development," Pitti said, adding that the plan has the potential to position India as a global leader in diverse travel experiences while driving sustainable economic growth.

The tourism drive

The tourism industry’s contribution to India’s GDP is significant. According to data from Statista, the share has increased from 7% of its GDP in 2019 to 9.1% in 2023.

To be sure, India has been trying to raise its tourism revenue for some time now. In 2002, the country launched the Incredible India brand campaign to market India’s tourism potential.

More recently, the Union government utilised the opportunity provided by the 2023 G20 summit held in India by holding more than 200 meetings in over 50 cities across the country to showcase its tourism potential.

Also read | Domestic tourism surges in Goa focus shifts to recovery in overseas arrivals

A government release at the time mentioned these meetings “would offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience".

These actions were followed up with several measures in the 2024-25 Union budget. Some key announcements included developing tourism circuits, eco-tourism, adventure tourism; developing less-explored destinations; and improving connectivity by increasing investments in road, rail, and air connectivity. It also proposed support for the development of historical and religious sites, including Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temple corridors.