Tractor firms want rollout of new emission rules delayed; agri panel submits report
Summary
As India gears up for tractor emission standards, manufacturers are voicing concerns about affordability for small farmers. With potential price hikes and increased maintenance costs, will these regulations hinder mechanization in India's agriculture sector?
New Delhi: A committee set up by the agriculture and farmers' welfare ministry to examine the implementation of tractor and machinery emission standards-phase V, or TREM V, has submitted its report, a senior government official confirmed.
