Trade talks: US demands level playing field in e-commerce, India resists
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 13 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- The discussions, held during trade talks between the two countries in Washington till 8 March, did not succeed in resolving the differences, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. However, both sides have agreed to continue the discussion.
New Delhi: American trade negotiators are pushing for a level playing field for US-based e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart with Indian firms such as Reliance, two people aware of the matter said.
