Two years on, telecom regulator still can’t own its head office
Established in 1997, Trai operated from rented offices until May 2024. In 2020, the government approved its move to the NBCC-developed World Trade Centre in New Delhi’s Nauroji Nagar, where the regulator now occupies floors four to seven of Tower F.
For a regulator tasked with overseeing one of India’s most critical infrastructure sectors, operating from an office it does not legally own is an unusual predicament. Nearly two years after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) moved into its new headquarters at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi's Nauroji Nagar, the premises are yet to be registered in its name, with the process stuck over a missing no-objection certificate from the ministry of housing and urban affairs, three officials aware of the matter said.