Mint Explainer: Why Trai's anti-spam measures have raised misplaced concerns over delayed OTPs
Summary
- As the regulator implements new anti-spam measures, concerns have arisen over potential delays in OTP delivery. With an estimated 1.6 billion OTPs sent daily, understanding the impact of these regulations is crucial for consumers. Mint explains what will actually happen from 11 December.
India’s telecom regulator has tightened regulations to counter spam and unsolicited messages. One measure is mandating the traceability of commercial messages from senders. This led to speculation that OTPs, or one-time passwords, could get delayed and adversely affect transactions initiated by consumers such as bank transfers and online payments.