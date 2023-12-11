Travel industry on cloud nine as more Indians queue up for overseas trips, short getaways
New report projects significant boost for travel industry exceeding pandemic peaks riding a growth in domestic and outbound tourism this financial year and the next
NEW DELHI : India’s travel and tourism industry is poised for significant growth this financial year as more people travel overseas or make time for short getaways despite rising airfares, as per a new study.
