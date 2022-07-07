Travel market in India projected to reach $125 billion by FY27: FICCI

India is a large market for travel and tourism. It offers a diverse portfolio of niche tourism products - cruises, adventure, medical, wellness, sports, MICE, eco-tourism, film, rural and religious tourism. India has been recognised as a destination for spiritual tourism for domestic and international tourists. Tourism is an important source of foreign exchange in India, similar to many other countries. The foreign exchange earnings from 2016 to 2019 grew at a CAGR of 7% but dipped in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

