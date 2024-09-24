Switzerland touts winter wonders to Indian travellers to reduce summer rush

Mumbai: Switzerland Tourism is stepping up efforts to position the country as a year-round destination for Indian travellers, part of a broader strategy aimed at boosting visitor numbers during off-peak seasons and promoting more sustainable tourism practices.

Traditionally known as a summer destination, Switzerland is now emphasising its autumn and winter attractions to create a round-the-year tourism model.

The campaign comes at a time when global tourism trends are shifting, with many countries struggling to manage overcrowding during peak seasons. European nations such as Greece and Italy have seen an overwhelming influx of tourists in recent times, straining local infrastructure and, in some cases, leading to appeals for fewer tourists.

Switzerland, which sees high demand in the summer months, is tackling this challenge by diversifying its tourism calendar and encouraging travel during quieter periods, said Martin Nydegger, CEO of the country’s tourism board.

Nydegger said this shift in strategy has been driven primarily by the need to optimise hotel occupancy over the year. "Our hotels are open for 12 months, but the occupancy fluctuates dramatically depending on the season. We want to reduce pressure in high-occupancy months and spread demand more evenly throughout the year," he told Mint.

The push for all-season tourism in Switzerland began before the covid pandemic but has gained momentum since then, especially as travel has rebounded quickly thanks in part to the phenomenon of "revenge travel”. With tourists returning in droves, Switzerland aims to smooth out the peaks and troughs in visitor numbers, reducing the risk of overcrowding while providing travellers a more relaxed experience.

Winter tourism for Indians A cornerstone of Switzerland's new approach is the promotion of winter tourism to Indian travellers, a market that has traditionally favoured summer vacations. Through targeted campaigns, including one featuring Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Switzerland Tourism is showcasing winter sports, snow activities, and the scenic beauty of the country’s alpine regions during the colder months.

"Winter doesn’t mean you have to be cold," Nydegger said. "With the right gear, you can enjoy all that Switzerland has to offer, from skiing and snowboarding to simply soaking in the beauty of snow-covered landscapes from a heated train or a cosy mountain lodge."

This messaging aims to educate Indian travellers, many of whom are unfamiliar with winter tourism, about the ease and comfort of experiencing Switzerland in the colder months.

The changing Indian traveller Switzerland's decision to promote itself as a year-round destination aligns with changing preferences of Indian travellers, who are increasingly seeking more diverse experiences. According to Switzerland Tourism, 60% of Indian visitors now travel independently or in small family groups, compared to the pre-pandemic trend of larger tour groups. This shift is a reflection of the evolving Indian traveller, who is looking for more personalised and authentic experiences, Nydegger said.

"Indians are no longer just looking for photo ops—they want to experience local culture, hidden gems, and off-the-beaten-path locations," he said. "We see growing interest in activities such as paragliding, hiking, and exploring quaint villages."

Switzerland’s natural beauty remains a top draw for Indian tourists, but there is now a stronger push to highlight experiences beyond the iconic locations. This includes promoting lesser-known towns, seasonal food experiences, and "soft adventure" activities, which are becoming increasingly popular with Indian travellers.

Indian tourists are also among the biggest spenders in Switzerland, with an average daily expenditure of 310 Swiss francs placing them in the top five. Much of this spending goes towards soft adventure experiences and premium accommodation, underscoring Switzerland's positioning as a premium destination for Indian travellers.

This premium positioning, however, means there are fewer discounts and incentives on offer. "We don’t offer heavy discounts or packages because Switzerland is a premium destination that offers value for money," said Nydegger. “Our focus is on delivering high-quality experiences that justify the cost, rather than competing on price."

Switzerland Tourism aims to increase the number of Indian tourist overnights to 900,000 by 2026, from 703,000 in 2023. This growth is expected to be driven largely from winter travel and longer stays.

New ambassadors Switzerland Tourism has evolved its marketing strategies over the years to keep up with changes in the Indian travel market. The iconic Bollywood campaigns of the past—once the cornerstone of Switzerland’s appeal in India—have made way for more diverse messaging. While the Bollywood connection remains strong, new ambassadors such as Neeraj Chopra, who represents a younger, more active demographic, are being used to appeal to Indian travellers interested in adventure and the outdoors.

"We’re trying to stay ahead of the curve," said Nydegger. "Indians are becoming more evolved, and just showcasing romantic scenery isn’t enough anymore. We now promote the outdoors, adventure and a more active lifestyle, and this is resonating well with younger travellers."