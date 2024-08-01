Trifecta launches its largest-ever venture debt fund at ₹2,000 crore
SummaryThe fourth venture debt fund, which includes a green shoe option of ₹500 crore, is sector agnostic and has seen participation from new and existing investors.
Bengaluru: Trifecta Capital, which has funded startups such as BigBasket, Meesho and Country Delight, has launched its largest ever venture debt fund with a total corpus size of ₹2,000 crore, the investment firm’s managing partner Rahul Khanna told Mint in an interview.