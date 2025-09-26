Trump’s pharma tariff shock: Why Indian generics may escape the hit—for now
Dhirendra Kumar , Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 26 Sept 2025, 12:33 pm IST
Summary
- India's vast generic drug production and cost efficiency offer an immediate buffer to US President Donald Trump's 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products.
- India’s pharma index and most domestic pharma stocks, however, fell following the tariff announcement.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff missile imposing a 100% levy on branded or patented pharmaceuticals is unlikely to have much impact on India’s drug industry that mostly ships generic or off-patent medicines to the US, said industry experts.
However, at least one industry expert flagged a legal ambiguity related to generic drugs that are sold under brand names such as Crocin, saying these could face tariffs if treated as branded imports.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story