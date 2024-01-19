Trump and Biden Both Hate Pharma—Investors Shouldn’t
SummaryThe drug sector just had one of its worst years ever relative to the S&P 500 and now faces political attacks, but investors should focus on the value.
Donald Trump and President Biden have both taken a hard line on drug prices, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted his state’s effort to import drugs from Canada. During an election year that may see Republicans and Democrats seeking to outdo each other over who is tougher on insurance giants and big pharma, investors might want to tune the noise out.