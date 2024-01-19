Trump and Biden Both Hate Pharma—Investors Shouldn’t

For now, many economists are seeing a soft landing coming into view, with a consensus that this year the Federal Reserve will be able to slash rates without facing a recession. If that happens, investors will have less of a reason to rush to the safety of healthcare, as they did in 2022, when pharma outperformed the broader market by 23 percentage points. If recession jitters do start to build though, or if investors conclude that inflation won’t easily be tamed, then this could be a great year for healthcare, no matter what the politicians say they are going to do.