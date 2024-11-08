Trump policy stance may look to make India favourable for Big Tech
Summary
- Experts said that the backing of Trump’s presidential campaign by technology chiefs such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is a sign that Big Tech would look to bargain for less-intense calls for stringent anti-competitive measures by leveraging their ties with the 47th US president.
United States president-elect Donald Trump’s pro-business, soft regulatory stance may benefit Big Tech companies such as Alphabet, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, which have faced scrutiny for their alleged anti-competitive practices under the outgoing Joe Biden administration.