Trump talks tough on drug prices but his demands have softened
Summary
The president threatened to “deploy every tool” in the administration’s arsenal if drug companies don’t cut certain prices by late September.
President Donald Trump appears to be easing up on his push to force drugmakers to cut their prices for U.S. patients, even as he ramps up the rhetoric he is deploying against the companies.
