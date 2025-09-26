Four charts that show what Trump’s 100% drug tariffs mean for India
While Trump’s latest decision does not impact India much, the fast-changing tariff policies of the US are enough to induce uncertainty and nervousness in the Indian sectors that have high exposure to the world’s largest economy in the world.
Continuing his policy of imposing tariffs on imports, US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced 100% duties on branded drugs from 1 October. The move is unlikely to impact India, as the country is a major player in generic medicines and vaccines. Nevertheless, the decision has caused jitters.
According to a report by Brickwork Research, innovator or branded drugs make up only about 3-4% of India’s formulation market. It is the branded generic products that take the lion’s share. This trend has been consistent over the years.