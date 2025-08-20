Buzz kill: Trump’s tariffs put India’s honey trade in a sticky spot
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 20 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
It is highly unlikely that Donald Trump is aware of the existence of the honey-collecting beekeepers roving Haryana’s mustard fields, the apple orchards in Kashmir, Himachal and Uttaranchal, and beyond. But he plays an oversized influence on their lives today. Here’s why.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Alwar/New Delhi: Bablu Saini took to apiculture—beekeeping—many moons ago. Living next to the Chidiyapur forest range in the hill state of Uttarakhand, not far from the popular pilgrimage site of Haridwar, Saini would avidly watch roving beekeepers who arrived with their bee boxes every year when the forests were in bloom. They came to collect multi-floral forest honey, a highly sought-after delicacy.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story